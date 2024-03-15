Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Teradata by 91.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Down 0.8 %

Teradata stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

