TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.87 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $276.68 million and $48.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00081756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001410 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,970,818,603 coins and its circulating supply is 8,959,579,595 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

