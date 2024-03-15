TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 14th total of 1,364,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,095,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TerrAscend Price Performance
Shares of TSNDF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 203,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,900. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About TerrAscend
