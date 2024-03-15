TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 14th total of 1,364,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,095,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TerrAscend Price Performance

Shares of TSNDF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 203,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,900. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.