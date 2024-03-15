Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 75,830,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,268,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $520.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

