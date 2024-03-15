Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,373. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

