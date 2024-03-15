Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00001993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $70.96 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001384 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,075,130 coins and its circulating supply is 974,395,525 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.