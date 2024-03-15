Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Oil Public
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.