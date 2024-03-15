The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Acquires $74,220.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

