The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 14th total of 12,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

