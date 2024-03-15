The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.