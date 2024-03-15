The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 13,761 Shares of Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76.

On Tuesday, February 27th, David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.00. The stock had a trading volume of 332,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $351.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.01 and a 200 day moving average of $302.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

