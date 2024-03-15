The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.51. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 940,053 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

