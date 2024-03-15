The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth about $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

