The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.59

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 2674100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

