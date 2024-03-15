The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 3.8%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.96. 840,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,510,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

The GEO Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.