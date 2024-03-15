The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.56. 2,418,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,243. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.17. The firm has a market cap of $371.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

