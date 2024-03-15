The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Acquires 25,000 Shares

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 25,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,288,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 13,751 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,263.61.

Marygold Companies Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MGLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

About Marygold Companies

Marygold Companies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.