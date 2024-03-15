The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $221.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

