Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0848 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $549.70 million and approximately $35.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00082262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,481,105,552 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

