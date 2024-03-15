Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.51 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $371,981.46 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04765615 USD and is up 9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $709,067.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

