Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded by CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.50. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

TSE TWM remained flat at C$0.79 on Friday. 554,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,404. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.10.

In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

