Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

TSE:LCFS traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$6.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

