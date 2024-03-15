Timothy K. Bliss Sells 10,000 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.3 %

AppFolio stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,432.48 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

