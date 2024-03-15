TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.4 days.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMXXF stock remained flat at $25.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.
About TMX Group
