TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.4 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMXXF stock remained flat at $25.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

