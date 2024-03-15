Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 22,190,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,504,777. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

