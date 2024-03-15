Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.13. The stock had a trading volume of 507,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,736. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.85 and its 200-day moving average is $275.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

