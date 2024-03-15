Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 8,201 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 256.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 45,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,893. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $91.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.