Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. 557,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,190. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

