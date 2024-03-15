Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 14,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,630. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
