Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 14,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,630. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

