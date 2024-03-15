Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg Sells 1,900 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 1,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.45, for a total transaction of C$240,255.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$128.23. 16,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,615. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$128.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.2183206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

