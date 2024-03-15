Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE TOT opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$410.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

