Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 113,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 89,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The stock has a market cap of C$203.76 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

