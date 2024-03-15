Traders Buy High Volume of Enviva Put Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,164 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 699% compared to the average volume of 1,897 put options.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Enviva has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

