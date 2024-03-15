Traders Buy Large Volume of Carnival Co. & Call Options (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 119,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 81,678 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL remained flat at $16.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,338,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.