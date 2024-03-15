Traders Buy Large Volume of NuScale Power Call Options (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the typical volume of 962 call options.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,322. NuScale Power has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $10,090,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 68.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 351,171 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.