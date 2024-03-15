Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 585,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after buying an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

