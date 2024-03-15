Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. TD Securities upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.78. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$764.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

