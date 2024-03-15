TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $124,412.60 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
TMDX opened at $78.82 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
