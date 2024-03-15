Transocean Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 28,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

