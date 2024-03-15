Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.41

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1165822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TROX

Tronox Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.