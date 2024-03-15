TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. Buys 128,814 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 128,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,953.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,322,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,573.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00.

TruBridge Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TBRG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

TruBridge Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

