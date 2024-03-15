Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker
Stryker Price Performance
Shares of SYK opened at $355.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.22. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- These 3 Stocks Just Entered Overbought Territory
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.