Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $355.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.22. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

