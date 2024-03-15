Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 308 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.