Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 55 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $324.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average of $270.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $328.74.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.