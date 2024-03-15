Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

NYSE O opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

