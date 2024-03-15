Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

