Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $318,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $536.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.48 and a 200-day moving average of $445.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.