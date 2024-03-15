Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $680,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $106.19 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

