Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $843,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Shell Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.
Shell Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
