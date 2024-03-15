Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $250,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $137.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

